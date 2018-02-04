Lawmakers are not optimistic to Kabul-Islamabad talks

AT-KABUL: Some lawmakers say they are not optimistic to the results of the Kabul-Islamabad talks over Pakistan’s promises in cooperation to fight terrorism.

The legislators ask for Pakistan’s practical measures in this regard.

“Afghanistan has handed enough proofs and evidences to Pakistani officials that the recent Kabul attacks were planned inside Pakistan,” said Erfanollah Erfan, deputy parliament speaker.

“We ask Pakistan to seriously act in fight terrorism, but we doubt the talks and evidences hand over have result,” Erfan said.

A delegation from Pakistan chaired by deputy foreign minister, Tehmina Janjua came to Kabul Saturday and held talks with Afghan officials. The visit followed Afghan officials’ trip to Islamabad, where they handed evidences that was said to have showed last week’s Kabul attacks were planned in Pakistan.

Shekib Mostaghni, foreign ministry spokesman, said that Pakistani delegation answered the questions of head of the National Directorate of Security.

But Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesman, Mohammad Faisal, said that Islamabad would help Kabul to probe, but has not hinted over explanation to Kabul.

“The Foreign Secretary has explained that instead of blame game both sides should engage in concrete cooperation,” Faisal tweeted.

The talks came after President Ashraf Ghani on Friday, accused Pakistan of being the center of Taliban, saying that the people of Afghanistan want action from Pakistan.

Mostaghni said that the two sides’ talks had developed and they reached agreements over some issues.