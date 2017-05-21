Legal adviser for Raghistan district kidnapped

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The legal adviser for the Raghistan district of the northeastern Badakhshan province have been kidnapped by the Taliban insurgents, officials said on Saturday.

Mulavi Abdul Hameed Shahab was forced down his car and taken to an undisclosed location by the insurgent on Friday afternoon, a district chief said.

Amam Ali Hamdard, administrative head of Yaftal Payan, told Pajhwok Afghan News that Shahab was kidnapped on his way from Faizabad to Raghistan district in Shaiber area.

“I don’t think he is being held in Yaftal. In a day or two, it will become clear whether or not the Taliban intend to release him,” a member of the provincial council, Mahboob Rahman Tulat said.

Despite hectic and repeated efforts by Pajhwok, provincial security officials refused to comment on the legal advisor’s kidnapping.