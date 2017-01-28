Light vs darkness: Logar, Paktia, Khost to get electricity

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: The Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), on Saturday signed two agreements with Indian companies to provide electricity for three eastern provinces of the country.

“DABS signed two contracts with Indian firms to provide electricity to Logar, Paktia and Khost provinces,” Head of DABS Qudratullah Delawari said during signing ceremony at the Presidential Palace.

The contracts were signed in the presence of President Ashraf Ghani and other high-level officials.

“This project would cost $55.8 million, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in non-refundable manner,” Delawari added.

“Including the completion of 500kv power line from Turkmenistan, this project would be completed by the end of 2018 through which 44,500 clients could be provided electricity in the three provinces,” he added.

He elaborated, “13,000 customers in Pul-e-Alam, center of Logar, 18,500 clients in Gardez, the capital city of Paktia and 13,000 customers in Khost province would have accessibility to light ene“Such agreements would help DABS to reach its goal by providing electricity to our countrymen across the country,” he added. Moreover, DABS would continue its struggle to extend electricity facility to all uncovered areas, he mentioned.

ADB Country Director for Afghanistan, Thomas Panella, during signing ceremony, said these contracts funded by the ADB and would help the Afghan people to have access to the basic need of electricity in three eastern provinces of Afghanistan.

While voicing pleasure over the running project, Panella said that ADB would continue its support to the Afghan government in energy sector throughout the country.

He motivated the Afghan government and the contractors to complete the project in the assigned time.

Delawari was hopeful that the project would create employment and economic opportunities for the people of the war-torn country.

Moreover, the 500kv transmission line, passing through the northern city of Pul-e-Khumri to Kabul via crossing the Salang pass would provide electricity to the ten provinces of the country which links Afghanistan with Central Asia and the neighbor Pakistan.