Lithuania’s ambassador calls on Finance Minister

AT-KABUL: Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi met Rskas Bernotas non-resident ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to Afghanistan.

“They discussed mutual cooperation expansion between the two countries, e-governance which Lithuania has more experience in this area and some other important subjects,” finance ministry said in a statement.

“Minister of finance congratulated the new mission of non-resident ambassador of Lithuania and wished him best of luck.”

The non-resident ambassador of Lithuania pledged to cooperate meanwhile assured to share their experiences in different fields especially in e-governance with Afghanistan, according to the statement.