Local Police threaten to leave outposts in north if government does not support them

AT-KABUL: The government-backed Local Police force in the northern province of Sar-e-Pul threatened to leave their outposts if they do not receive support from the central government.

They say that the government was not providing them with foodstuff and fuel.

Amanullah, commander of the local police in the Sayyad district, said they were ensuring security there with “very little” possibilities, while the government has stopped supporting them for six months.

“We don’t know what to do. We had borrowed flour, rice, cooking oil and firewood from the local shops and now they are over. In this cold winter we have not received anything from the government. We are in a poor condition. So what should we do? Should we hand over the outposts to Taliban and Daesh?” he told Radio Azadi, threatening to leave their outposts if the government continues not supporting them.

Provincial police chief, Khalil Dastyar acknowledged the issue, saying the problem referred to the ministry of interior.

“They are right. Their expenses are high, but the problem will remain until a new contractor wins the bid with the ministry of interior.

The complaints come at a time that Taliban and Daesh terrorist group have expanded attacks in Sar-e-Pul, threatening local people for their lives.

In a mass attack on the Mirza Olang village of Sar-e-Pul, Taliban and Daesh fighters killed hundreds of the villagers last year.