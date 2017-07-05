Mafia killed four brothers in Kunduz

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Some illegal armed men belonging to Mafias have gunned down four brothers and wounded the fifth one over rejecting forcibly collection of Usher (10% of the harvest) in Khanabad district of northern Kunduz province, an official said on Tuesday.

Lt. Col. Mohammad Zahir Niyazai, Khanabad police chief, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the incident was happened in Arab Qadaq village of the district on Monday afternoon.

To show resistance and defend themselves, the five brothers used knives against the gunmen who were there in a bid to forcibly collect ushr and as a result, the armed men opened fire and shot dead four brothers and the fifth one sustained injuries.

Niyazai said the armed men were belonging to a notorious illegal armed group, commanding by ‘Matinak’ and they escaped the area after the unpleasant incident.