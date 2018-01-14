MAIL provides saplings to 900 acre gardens

AT-KABUL: Ministry of Agriculture Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) on Sunday said that it has provided saplings to 900 aces garden in northeastern provinces.

This program follows through a campaign by the MAIL, which will be continued.

According to a statement Horticulture Coordinator for MAIL, Gholam Mullakhil said that “out of the 900 acres gardens, 330 acres garden will be in Takhar, 95 acres Baghlan, 290 acres in Badakhshan and 190 acres garden will be established in Kunduz province.”

He said that the sapling included peach apricot, pomegranate, cherry, pear, almond and apple.

These saplings are approved saplings providing by the MAIL with 50 shares of gardeners, he noted.

Besides providing sapling the MAIL will help gardeners how to establish gardens and protect saplings, he asserted.

He stated that till the end of this campaign MAIL plans to establish 1000 acres land in northeastern provinces.