Man arrested for killing his baby boy in Nangarhar

AT-KABUL: A man who allegedly killed his seven-month-old son with a knife in the eastern Nangarhar province, was arrested, local officials said Wednesday.

Provincial spokesman, Ataullah Khogyani, said that the killer was identified as Amanullah originally a resident of Bati Kot district had killed his son after divorcing his wife this afternoon in the Behsud district.

“He was arrested before managing to flee,” Khogyani said, adding that an investigation was underway.

This comes as violence against women has increased in the country in the recent months. Recently a woman was brutally stabbed to death in Pul-e-Khumri city of northern Baghlan province.

In another incident, a 20 years old woman was brutally tortured by her husband in the same province.