Mandokhail was a tireless political combatant: Karzai

AT News Report-KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed regrets over the death of politician Abdul Rahim Mandokhil, calling him a “tireless political combatant”.

“With regrets, I learned that a great political, social and cultural figure of Pakhtoonkhwa, and vice president of the Pakhtoonkhwa National Awwami Party, Abdul Rahim Mandokhil passed away due to illness,” Karzai was quoted as saying by a statement.

“Late Mandokhail was a steadfast politician and was consistent to his beliefs and principles. He spent his life in service of his people.”

Karzai added that Mandokhail was not only busy in politics, but had been fighting through pen and writing. He had enough information about the Afghanistan and region history, according to the former president.

Mandokhail served as member of Pakistan’s parliament for several rounds and had fought for his people’s interests in the parliament sessions.

“I wish paradise for late Mandokhail and express my sympathies and condolences to his family and the leader of the Pakhtoonkhwa National Awwami Party, Mahmoud Khan Achakzai.”