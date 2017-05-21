Mandokhail’s death a great loss

AT News Report-KABUL: The former Senator and sitting member of the National Assembly (MNA) of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Abdul Rahim Mandokhail passed away on Saturday after brief illness. He was a great Pashtun nationalist and intellectual, working for regional peace, stability and Pashtun unity. His death is a great loss indeed. He was born on 15 June 1932. He obtained degrees in Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Law. The deceased lawmaker was Deputy Chairman of Achakzai-led Pashtun nationalist party. He served as deputy chairman of Pakhtunkhwa MIlli Awami Party from 1989 until his death in 2017. He was also elected as member of Balochistan Assembly in 1997’s general elections. He had served as senior deputy chairman of PkMAP since 1989 and remained a senator from 1991 to 1997 and March 1996 to March 2012. Afghan masses and Pashtuns in both sides of Durand Line deeply grieved over the demise of Abdul Rahim Mandokhail, who passed away due to a short illness he was suffering from. Mandokhail was known for his indefatigable efforts for the welfare of the people livening in both sides of the Line. The Afghan people are extending their heartfelt condolences to the brave family, party leadership and workers and pray paradise for the Mandokhail. His death was a great lose indeed.