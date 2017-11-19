Meshrano Jirga approves bill on law of population registration

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Meshrano Jirga (Upper House) has approved the amendment bill on article 6 of the population registration law which was previously rejected by the majority of Wolesi Jirga members, Ariana News Reported.

The 6th article involving and based on the president legislative decree is proposing writing of Nationality and Ethnicity in the National Identity Cards (e-NIC) or Tazkeera.

“Most of the people are asking for mentioning the “ethnicity” in Tazkeera and many protests have been held across the country. The peoples demands should be taken into consideration”, says Sami Faisal, the secretary of Afghan Senate.

Moreover, the Senate Speaker Fazal Hadi Muslimyar said that any decision on population registration records should be made based on the people demands.

As the bill had already been disapproved by the Wolesi Jirga, a joint committee containing both Houses would be launched for making a final decision regarding the bill. A number of political parties and civil society activists have organized big demonstrations in Kabul, Helmand, Paktia, Kandahar and other parts of the country where the peaceful protesters slammed the members of Wolesi Jirga for disapproving the Presidential decree, seeking changes in article 6 to include nationality and ethnicity in the electronic National Identity Cards.