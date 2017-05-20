Militants killed uprising leader in Ghazni

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Taliban militants have gunned down a local commander of uprising groups in Gilan district of southern Ghazni province on Friday, an official said.

District Chief Abdul Karim Taraki told Pajhwok Afghan News that a militant, riding on motorcycle opened fire on Abdul Rahim targeted his head and chest near the Ghandi Bazaar area.

The assailant was succeeded to flee the area after shooting bullets on the local uprising commander.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack.

He claimed that the uprising commander for Gilan district was killed by the Taliban insurgents.