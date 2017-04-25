‘Military offensive launched in northern parts’

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Ministry of Defense (MoD) on Monday has said that the Afghan security forces have launched fresh offensives against insurgent groups in northern parts of the country.

MoD Spokesman, Dawlat Waziri told Pajhwok Afghan News the operation was jointly kicked off by Afghan security forces in Northern provinces of the country.

The ground operations, supported by air forces have been initiated on the outskirts of Kunduz city, Dasht-i-Archi district of Kunduz, Chamtal district of Balkh, Dahna-I-Ghori district of Baghlan and parts of Faryab and Sar-I-Pul provinces, he said.

“Militants received heavy casualties on their part during the ongoing offensive. Thirty-five militants have been killed and six others arrested in Esakhel area of Chahar Dara district of Kunduz province during a special operation supported by air force on Sunday night,” he added.

Moreover, a number of militant’s hideouts and weapons belonging to the militants were destroyed during offensives, he said. The operation is underway in other parts of the country where militants had been inflicted heavy causalities. However, militant group have not commented into the matter so far.