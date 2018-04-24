Minister opens new military outposts across Durand Line

AT-KABUL: Defense Minister Tariq Shah Bahrami and several high-profile provincial officials have inspected the newly built military establishments near the zero point of the Durand Line during his visit to the southeastern province of Paktia. The minister along with provincial governor Shamim Khan Katawaziand a delegation of other senior civilian and military officialsvisited the new military establishments in Anzorkai and NariKand areas of DandiPathan district, said a statement from Paktia governor’s office. They were accompanied bythe commander of the 203rdThunder Corps, the 203rdSpinzar Zone commander and the director of Paktia intelligence. A week ago, Pakistani army crossed the zero point of the Durand into bordering areas of Paktia and built outposts of their own inside the Afghan territory. However, Afghan forces staged an attack on the outsiders and had them withdraw. Local officials have said that the outposts had been built in AnzarkaiKandu and Sarkai areas of Dand-e-Pathan district in the absence of the Afghan forces as the area was under the control of the Taliban militants.