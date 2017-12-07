Minor killed, 4 injured in IED blast in Nangarhar

AT-KABUL: A child was killed and three children and a woman were injured Thursday afternoon in blast triggered by an improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Achin district of Nangarhar.

The teenage girl was killed and a woman and three other children were injured after the mine placed in a garbage box detonated Thursday noon around 12:00pm, governor office said in a statement.

The poor woman and children were collecting burning wood when the device went off against them.

The injured were taken to nearby Ghani-Khil health center for treatment and their health condition is reported to be stable the governor office said.

IEDs are favorite choice for the Taliban and Daesh groups using them to target Afghan security forces, but in most of the cases the victims have been the unfortunate poor civilians.