Missing teen found murdered in Parwan

AT-KABUL: The body of a 13-year-old boy discovered in Tataman Dara area of central Parwan province on Sunday morning has been identified as a missing teen who had recently been kidnapped, an official said. The teenage boy named Mohammad Ilham had been murdered with a hunting weapon,said provincial crime branch chief. The boy was kidnapped on Friday and his body was found in a garden. The motive behind the murder was yet to be known, but police have launched investigations into the incident.