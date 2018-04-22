Your message has been sent, you will be contacted soon
Afghanistan Times

Missing teen found murdered in Parwan

In Nation

AT-KABUL: The body of a 13-year-old boy discovered in Tataman Dara area of central Parwan province on Sunday morning has been identified as a missing teen who had recently been kidnapped, an official said.

The teenage boy named Mohammad Ilham had been murdered with a hunting weapon,said provincial crime branch chief. The boy was kidnapped on Friday and his body was found in a garden.

The motive behind the murder was yet to be known, but police have launched investigations into the incident.