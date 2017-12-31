MoE signs 14 agreements to improve education facilities

AT-KABUL: Ministry of Education on Sunday signed 14 agreements at the cost of 317 million Afs to improve education facility.

According to a statement, acting education minister, Ebrahim Shinwari, said that education was the base pillar for improvement of a country, thus the ministry exert utmost efforts to run plans and programs in order to improve quality of education across the country.

During signing of agreements he also appreciated the NGOs and International Community for donations to the education fields.

Statement said that out of 14 agreements one signed with Afghan Training Institute which through 2800 teachers including male and female will be trained through seminars in Kabul, Herat, Bamian, Wardak, Daykundi, Balkh, Ghor, Panjshir and Badghis provinces. The training project will cost $332,000.

Also based on agreements one school will be built in Eshkashem district of Badakhshan, tents will be distributed to 109 school in Laghman, Kabul, Khost Paktia,Nangarhar and Kunar provinces, statement added.

Walls of the numbers of school will be built in Nangarhar, Kabul and Kapisa provinces.

The statement elaborated that also scholarship, computer and English language training program will be provided for teacher training center via this project.

Providing let racy training program in Takhar and construction of two schools in Parwan were also part of this project which signed, mentioned the statement.

Awareness programs for teachers will grant for teacher through this projects as well, underlined the statement.