Mohammad Shahzad wins the award for ICC Associate/Affiliate Cricketer of the Year!

Stylish batsmen and popular wicket-keeper Mohammad Shahzad has been awarded as ICC Associate/Affiliate Cricketer of the Year.

This is this first time for an Afghan player to win the award in recognition his outstanding performance. Shahzad was honored by the leading world cricket body for finishing as the leading ODI run-scorer with 699 runs in 16 one-day matches. Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad wins the award for ICC Associate/Affilate Cricketer of the Year!

Shahzad became the first Afghanistan player to hit an ODI ton when he hit 110 against Netherlands in 2009. In February 2010, Shahzad hit champion 214 in the Inter-Continental Cup against Canada to help Afghanistan chase down 494.

Indian star bowler Ravichandran Ashwin received ICC Cricketer of the Year Award while Pakistani batsmen Misbah-Ul-Haq won ICC Spirit of Cricket Award.