Mohaqiq calls on govt to meet their demands through negotiations

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Mohammad Mohaqiq, a member of the Coalition to Save Afghanistan, a newly-formed alliance from three political parties, asks the government to meet the alliance’s demands through negotiations.

The coalition was formed by the leaders of the Afghan People’s Unity Islamic Party led by Mohaqiq, Jamyat-e-Islami, led by Salahuddin Rabbani and Islamic National Movement led by General Abdul Rashid Dostum, was recently formed in Turkey when Mohaqiq and Rabbani met Dostum.

“The coalition will never try to sabotage the government, but it will remove some distrusts that were emerged inside the government,” Mohaqiq said in a news briefing after returning from Turkey.

Mohaqiq who is deputy for the chief executive, said that the government faces insecurity, economic weakness and distrust. “Thus, we formed the coalition to remove these problems.”

He called on the government to make serious measures to pass the current situation.

Mohaqiq rejected that the coalition was a government opposition, saying that the members of the coalition would not resign from their posts in the government.

The government reportedly wants to bring Dostum back to the country as the first vice president, an effort to break the coalition. (Kabul News)