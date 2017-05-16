Mohib, Grieco shed lights on Afghan-US trade relations

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Afghanistan Ambassador to the United State, Hamadullah Mohib on Tuesday met the Afghan-American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) Chairman, Jeffrey Grieco, sheeting light Afghan-US trade relations.

“Today, I met with AACC chairman Jeffrey Grieco. We discussed upcoming plans for AACC as well as a wide range of topics surrounding US-Afghanistan bilateral economic and trade relations, Mohib wrote on his social media account.

According to him, topics that were discussed with Grieco included the AACC’s general assembly meeting and events concerning Afghanistan in Turkey, India, and Dubai.

The envoy thanked Grieco for his efforts at expanding trade relations between the two countries and reiterated the importance of continued efforts for a bilateral trade strategy to eliminate barriers and meets shared goals.