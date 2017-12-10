MP accuses President Ghani of selling military factory to Aga Khan Foundation

AT-KABUL: A member of the parliament accused President Ashraf Ghani of attempting the land belonged to the Kabul military factory to the Aga Khan Foundation, claiming that the president had ordered defense ministry to vacate the factory.

Qazi Rahela Salim also alleged that the president decided to sell the land with an aim to use its money for the 2019 presidential election.

But, presidential office denied the allegation, saying Ghani had ordered defense ministry to empty the factory because he planned to use the establishment in other purposes.

In response to the industrialists’ demand for providing them with place for exhibition, the president said he would hand them the Kabul military factory if they were interested to hold exhibitions.

The parliament said Saturday it would seriously probe the allegation and would not prevent the sale if it was true.

The military factory was built around 130 years by then king Sher Ali Khan at the heart of the capital. The factory was making small arms and military equipment, but was inactive for the past decades.

The government had earlier sold several acres of government lands to a private company in a low price. The move sparked reactions of people and legislators.