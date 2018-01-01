MPs complain of mounting insecurity in Nangarhar

AT-KABUL: Representatives of Nangarhar in Wolesi Jirga (Lower House) of Parliament on Monday expressed deepest concern over ramp up insecurity in eastern Nangarhar province, asking the government to take step for solution.

“Insecurity increased in Nangarhar, even governor confessed that insecurity reached to the city,” said Member of the Wolesi Jirga, Zahir Qadir.

He said that if the government cannot solve insecurity problems in eastern Nangahar province, the leaders must resign.

If the government not take step then people will show reaction, he added.

Pointing to attack in a funeral event, he said that even people are not safe in funeral ceremony in the city.

Lawmaker Hazrat Ali said that beside insecurity, killing, kidnapping and robbery also increased in the province.

He said that some groups take money from money changers by force in the province.

Another Legislator Saleh Mohammad Saleh said that “government failed to control expanding of insecurity in the districts in Nangahar, thus people obliged to leave districts to the center of the province.”

He said that unfortunately today center of Nangarhar is also not safe daily we are witness of robbery, kidnapping, killing and even suicide attack during funeral ceremony among civilians.

Government must take serious measure in order to curb ramp up insecurity in Nangarhar.

It is pertained to mention that different insurgents group particularly Taliban and Daesh are actively operating in different district of Nangarhar, where they caused hundreds of families displaced from the district and came to the center of the province in the past two years.