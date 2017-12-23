MPs criticize govt for not solving challenges

AT News Report-KABUL: Some members of parliament on Saturday criticized the government for what they alleged not making efforts to solve the “challenges”. They also accused the government of making conspiracies against the political parties.

Naeem Hamidzai Lali, said that the government should abandon illegal acts, otherwise people would stand against it. “We will not accept any pressures of the government.”

“The challenges are organized inside the presidential palace and a handful people in the palace are working to lead the country toward crisis,” said another lawmaker, Hazrat Ali.

Fawzai Koofi, asked her colleagues in the parliament to stop making laws and not to pass the next year’s budget unless the government introduces four remaining minister nominees.

Parliament’s deputy speaker, Mohammad Nazir Ahmadzai, called on the government to stop “the caretaking culture” and legalize the cabinet by introducing the nominees for ministries.

“The government has to immediately introduce its nominees for ministries and the members of the supreme court.”

The national unity government was expected to solve the problems created by its predecessor, but people are facing harsh situation three years after the unity government and are worried about their future.