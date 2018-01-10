MPs react to president’s remarks

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: Members of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House) of the Parliament on Wednesday reacted to President Ashraf Ghani’s recent remakes, saying that they won’t get to the ministries, but the cabinet must come to the parliament to address the issues.

President Ghani on Tuesday during graduation of police cadets warned lawmakers to refrain from interfering in recruitment process in the ministries. President said that if lawmakers caught in interference in recruitment process in the ministries, their interference will be filmed and shared to media.

“Our massage to the government is that we won’t go to the ministries anymore, but the cabinets must come to the parliament to address the issues,” said Speaker of the Lower House Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi.

He said that the authorities were given to the legislators based on law no one has the right to limit their authorities.

We are not soldier of any organs, but representatives of people, so no organs or figure has the right to express such remarks regarding lawmakers, he added.

He stated that “we don’t need to refer to the ministries, but we are obliged due challenges faced our people.”

He also called on the commission to summon ministers and asses their cadets politician to understand wheatear balance considering in hiring and firing or no.

Lawmaker Zahir Qadir said that if we don’t to the ministries people won’t be able to meet deputies and ministers and solve their problems.

He said that instead of lawmakers president must warn ministers and deputies to address people issues on time.

Lawmakers Obaidullah Barekzai called president remark insulting to the members of parliament.

He said that parliament must make a procedure and summon ministers to the commission in order to address people challenges.

Number of legislators also blamed presidential and Sapidar palace with nepotism. They claimed that currently 15,000 personals are working in Presidential and Sapidar palace with high salaries.