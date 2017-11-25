MRRD builds 500 school buildings

AT News Report-KABUL: Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) has built 500 buildings for schools in the rural areas over the past three years.

Akbar Rustami, spokesperson for the ministry said at a press conference on Saturday that the ministry had also constructed 50 clinics for villagers in various parts of the country.

In addition, MRRD has implemented 41 thousand projects in areas such as provision of drinking water, irrigation, agriculture, transportation and health care for a total beneficiary of 12 million and 400 thousand villagers. According to Mr. Rustami, the implementation of MRRD projects has created 133 thousand jobs, 80 thousand of them for females.

In the current year, MRRD has covered 12 hundred villages under Citizens’ Charter program with a total cost of 40 million dollars. Spokesperson of the ministry added that MRRD plans to extend the Citizens’ Charter projects to 4 thousand more villages during next year.

MRRD has been one of the pioneer ministries in terms of budget spending and has successfully spent 79% of its development budget during 1396 fiscal year, he underlined.