Mujadidi backs Pashtun Long March

AT-KABUL: The Afghan government and the people have strongly backed the Pashtun Long March, terming it a voice against discrimination.

President Ashraf Ghani also backed the march, in which Pashtun in other side of so-called Durand Line appreciated Ghani’s stand—thanking him (Ghani) for his clear approach in support of social justice. The backing furnished more energy to the marchers.

Following the suite, former President Sibghatullah Mujadid has come out in support of Pashtun Long March, saying Pakistan exported terrorism and extremism.

Mujadid expressed this in support of Pashtun Long March in Islamabad, demanding justice, eradication of terrorism, protection of Pashtun rights and other legal demands.

Pashtun took out to the streets in protest against killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in the southern city of Karachi. This brutality sparked anger of thousands of activists and stood against Pakistan military establishment to end ongoing Pashtun genocide there.

They gathered in Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, raising voice against the violation of their rights and seek justice from the Pakistani government.

Hunted by year of neglect and suffering, the protesters listed five demands, including swift justice for Mehsud’s family. They wanted the authorities to arrest police officer Rao Anwar, accused for the murder.

Anwar has reputation for killing suspected terrorists and criminals in encounters, Pakistani media reports say. He has been involved in the killing of hundreds of people in what are locally called fake police encounter.

“Islam is the religion of equality and justice, and I strongly condemn the deprivations of human beings everywhere in the world,” Mujadid said, referring to the current Pashtuns violation of rights.

He said the Pashtuns Long March was against extremism, terrorism and deprivations. Pashtuns were struggling for their legal demands and rights that should be met.

“We fully support the peaceful movement, and we believe that historical sit-in will help protect the rights of Pashtuns in the neighboring country,” he concluded.