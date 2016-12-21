Mullah rapes child in Ghazni

AT-KABUL: A Mullah (cleric) on Wednesday was arrested over sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy he was teaching religious subject in the southeastern Ghazni province, local officials said.

Provincial director of criminal investigation Muhammad Qahir Naseri confirmed the incident, saying, “The mullah has sexually assaulted his 11-year-old student during the night in the religious school in the Ghaib Qalandar.”

“The mullah has been arrested after the boy complained to the police,” he said.

According to the police, the mullah has confessed he had sexually assaulted the boy.

A 36-year-old man had raped a 9-year-old girl in northern Sar-e-Pul province in November.

“A man allegedly entered the child’s house and raped her while her family was out last week in Shiram area,” provincial spokesman Zabiullah Amani said.

According to Amani, the suspect had been identified as Gulbuddin.

This is not the first time the minor girls and boy have became the victim of sexual violence in the country.

A 10-year-old girl was raped by a man in the Kohistanat district of the province nearly three months ago. According to the local officials, the man managed to flee the area after raping the girl and a search operation was underway to arrest the culprit.

The phenomenon of child abuse has assumed alarming proportions in the country over the years. Despite the outcry of human rights watchdog bodies, reports of child abuse keep pouring in from various parts of country. According to several reports the maximum cases of sexual abuse have been reported from northern parts of the country and most of the accused have not been prosecuted.