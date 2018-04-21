Must stay to prevent IS toxic tentacles: Australia

AT-KABUL: Australia is looking for longer stay in Afghanistan to prevent the Islamic State (IS), also known as Daesh terrorist—from spreading its toxic tentacles. An Australian lawmaker shored up its country’s hang about in Afghanistan with core reason to demolish the terrorist groups. Senator Pauline Hanson, who has just returned from an eight-day visit to the war-torn country, said the Australians would be “kidding themselves” if they thought of leaving the region anytime soon. She told Starts at 60 on Friday, it was imperative for Australian forces to stay in the region to stop the “tentacles” of ISIS and the Taliban spreading further afield. “You can’t put a timeframe on this. If you think we are going to pull out in a year or two years … you’re kidding yourself,” remarked the senator, the One Nation leader. As many as 300 Australian Defence Force members are currently stationed in Afghanistan as part of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission, involving 39 nations. She said the success of the international military effort had direct repercussions on Australia’s security. “If they know they have a win in the Middle East, it will affect Australia it will come here in a big way.”