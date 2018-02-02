Nabil barred from overseas visit to US

AT-KABUL: The ex-chief of the intelligence agency, Rahmatullah Nabil was barred from travelling to abroad, but the government lifted the bar due to political parties’ pressure, the Afghanistan Axle Party said.

Analysts say the government’s move to bar political opposition was against the law and political and civil freedom.

Nabil who is member of the Axle Party, has been under government’s pressures for his remarks over the fraudulent 2014 presidential election and criticizes the government’s works and programs.

He is now in the United States and the government barred him from overseas trips. He seems to have no chance of returning home like the vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum.

Analysts believe that the unity government is not committed in good behavior with its political opposition and is trying to marginalize them.

Earlier, ousted Balkh governor, Atta Mohammad Noor was not allowed to fly to Kandahar for participating a meeting and Dostum is not allowed to come back.

Sources said that more members of the Axle Party are facing such problems.