Nangarhar bombing: Six martyred, 13 others wounded

AT-KABUL: At least six civilians embraced martyrdom and 13 others receive injures after a motorbike full of explosives went off Sunday in the eastern Nangarhar provinces, provincial officials said.

“A motorbike full of explosives was blown up around 01:30pm in the police district 1 of Jalalabad city near the Shirzai playground,” said Ataullah Khogiani, provincial spokesman.

He added that six people were martyred and 13 more wounded in the incident.

The wounded people were shifted to hospital and the target of the attack was unclear, he added.

Zabihullah Zemarai, a member of the provincial council, said that the incident took place in a location where no governmental offices are lying.

He said that the casualties of the incident are all civilians.

No armed group claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Nangarhar in the east of the country borders Pakistan’s tribal areas and has been one of volatile provinces considering the vast presence of Taliban. The Daesh terrorist group that has emerged in the country is trying to turn Nangarhar as a safe haven to lead and organize attacks in other areas from its mountainous regions.

An explosion close to a gathering last week, left many civilians dead and injured in the Jalalabad city, the provincial capital.