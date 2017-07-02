‘Nangarhar IDPs need more assistance’

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Head of United Nation High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in Afghanistan has emphasized on additional support to the Internally Displaced People (IDPs) of Nangarhar as they are facing multiple problems.

UNHCR’s country chief Fatema Abdullah made a visit to eastern Nangarhar province where she met with refugee and IDP families.

According to the Nangarhar Press Club, the UNHCR head met Governor Gulab Mangal as well and discussed refugees’ issues with him.

The provincial governor urged national and international organizations to provide more assistance to IDPs families in the province.

Fatema said that she met refugee families and noticed their problems and issues they are facing. “During meeting, refugees demanded shelter, health and education facilities.”

Fatema furthered the IDPs and refugee problem would be shared with high-ranking authorities in a bid to generate funds to resolve their problems.

She believed that refugees and IDPs are still facing many difficulties, and there is a dire need for more assistance to be provided to them.