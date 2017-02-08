Nangarhar residents revolt against Daesh

AT-KABUL: People in the eastern province of Nangarhar are pestered of the Daesh terrorist group’s harassment, said officials.

“People have been pestered enough of Daesh harsh activities in four districts of the province,” provincial spokesman Ataullah Khogianai said.

“Daesh cruel activities caused to the people uprising against this group and stand at the side of Afghan forces in different district,” he added.

Only in Pachiragam district, 500 people took weapons to fight Daesh at the side of Afghan forces, he noted.

He said that Daesh hideouts had been destroyed and its fighters were killed in Pachiragam.

Daesh killed and injured hundreds of people including women and children as well as torched tens of houses in Nangarhar province.

Ministry of Interior (MoI) recently termed Daesh a serious threat to the security of Afghanistan.

“Daesh is still a serious threat for Afghanistan’s security and it harmed people in eastern Nangarhar province,” Said Ministry of Interior Spokesman Seddiq Seddiqi.

He said that Afghan security forces will continue operations seriously against Daesh militants in eastern Nangarhar province, particularly in Achin, Kot and Deh Bala districts.

Afghan security forces will exert utmost efforts to increase pressure over Daesh and not let them to expand their activities to other part of Nangarhar or out of the province, he added.

According to some report Daesh fighters are active in some district of Nangarhar province particularly in Kot and Achin district and they are struggling to recruit people in the area.

The security forces as well as the US forces are regularly conducting counter-terrorism operations to root out the loyalists of Daesh terrorists who are attempting to expand foothold in the country.