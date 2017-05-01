NATO decision on troop surge by June: Stoltenberg

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: NATO member countries are evaluating the deployment of additional troops in Afghanistan and extending the time frame of its mission in the country, the Secretary General said.

The additional troops are likely to join the Resolute Support mission, which is training, assisting and advising the Afghan security forces in combat against Taliban insurgents and other terrorist outfits.

Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview the decision on the troop surge would be taken by June this year. He pointed out a new prolonged deployment procedure could also be approved.

He told the German newspaper ‘Die Welt’ the alliance would prolong the mission for a “longer term” instead of extending it every year.

He added, in addition to the training responsibility, NATO could also widen its role against war on terrorism.

“We already do it to some extent, for example, in Afghanistan and Iraq but we have a potential to do even more. In such a way, we make them capable of stabilizing their land on their own. It is better than sending NATO troops that have then to defend those countries.”