NATO, US, Central Asian military officials discuss counter terrorism, drug

AT-KABUL: NATO, US and Central Asia military officials attended a two-day Centcom Summit, discussing counter terrorism and narcotics challenges in the region, security official said on Tuesday.

“The summit was run by U.S. Central Command which was attended by Joseph L. Votel, commander for U.S. Central Command, NATO Resolute Support Commander John W. Nicholson, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan Army Chiefs,” Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense (MoD), General Dawlat Waziri said, while more details will be disclosed later.

But Waziri wanted the participants to further pressurize Pakistan over its support to the terrorist groups.

He added that the NATO, US, and the Central Asia military officials would discuss and chalk out strategy to fight terrorism and deal with drug challenges.

According to him, the summit was kicked off on (Monday), and ended on Tuesday. Pakistan Army Chief, General Bajwa also arrived Kabul, attending Chief of Army Summit.