NATO vows continued support to Afghan forces

AT News Report-KABUL: The NATO member countries and partners, together with representatives of the donor community have reaffirmed their long-term commitment to provide required financial sustainment to the Afghan forces.

At a plenary meeting, organized by the Afghan National Army (ANA) Trust Fund Board, participants discussed the Fund’s achievements in 2016 and 2017 and upcoming plans for 2018, a statement from NATO said.

Coordination with the donor community in Afghanistan and the implementation of auditing procedure was also tabled for discussion at Monday’s meeting.

The participants also discussed the ongoing coordination between the Afghan authorities and the various funding streams, including the Afghan National Army Trust Fund and the Law and Order Trust Fund for the Afghan police.

Budgetary contributions, allocated by the Afghan government, bilateral contributions, especially the bilateral Afghan Security Forces Fund, provided by the United States, was a part of the agenda.

Possible additional adaptations of the ANA Trust Fund to enhance joint training and interoperability of the Afghan security forces in key areas, such as medical support, explosive ordnance disposal and counter-IEDs, also figured during the meeting.