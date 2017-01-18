NDS arrested 31 Haqqani network members in Khost

AT-KABUL: The National Directorate of Security (NDS) arrested 31 members of the Haqqani Network in southeastern Khost province, where they had been behind several “terrorist “attacks, officials said.

These “terrorists” were operating in two separate groups in capital city and related districts of Khost province and were conducting “terrorist and destructive” activities.

The two groups were detained in two separate special operations carried out by the NDS operatives in the province, the NDS press office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Two explosive laden motorbikes, three unregistered vehicles, tens of mines and hundreds rounds of different types of bullets and motors were also seized in the operations.

The Haqqani Network has been active in southern Afghanistan, mainly in four southeastern provinces of Khost, Paktika, Paktia and Logar provinces.

The group has been blamed for tens of deadly attacks in different parts of the country, particularly in capital Kabul in which hundreds of civilians had been killed and injured.