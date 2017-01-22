NDS arrests 16 insurgents in Kandahar

AT-KABUL: The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said on Sunday that its operatives arrested 16 Taliban insurgents in southern Kandahar province.

“These terrorists were operating under command of Mulwi Sayed Mohammad, Mullah Raz Mohammad and Mullah Mirza the commanders of the group in the capital city and related district of Kandahar province, the statement added.

“The detained insurgents were largely involved in conducting terrorists and destructive activities in the province,” the statement added.

It added that the groups were detained in special operations carried out by the NDS operatives in the province.

The Taliban insurgents have been active in southern Afghanistan, mainly in four southeastern provinces of Khost, Paktika, Paktia and Logar provinces.