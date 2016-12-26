NDS arrests five armed robbers in Kabul

AT-KABUL: The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said Monday its operatives arrested a group of five armed robbers in capital Kabul.

In a statement, the NDS said the terrorists were identified as Farhad son of Abdul Ahad, Zabiullah son of Rahimullah, Farshid son of Payanda Mohammad, Mohammad Nazir son of Mohammad Karim and Khan Mohammad son of Haji Zarkhan.

“They were misusing the titles of security organs, police snatch the houses of people in the Kabul and they were arrested before they managed to robbery a house in Amin Abad area of the Police District 9,” the statement noted.

“A ranger vehicle, two Kalashnikov machineguns and two pistols were sized from the armed robbers,” the statement said.

This comes as people complain of growing of the robberies, kidnappings and murders in Kabul.

Mohammad Jan, 22, a resident of Qala-e-Ahmad Khan area, said that criminal cases had increased in the area he lives.

“No one can go alone with enough money to Ahamad Khan area at night,” he said.

Mohammad Azim, resident of Yakatoot area said that robbery, murder and abduction have deteriorated the security in Kabul city.

Considering the drawdown of the international troops and closure of foreign companies and NGOs that caused the increase of joblessness, are called the reasons of crime graph rise.