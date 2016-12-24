NDS arrests suicide bomber in Paktika

AT-KABUL: The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said on Saturday its operatives arrested a suicide bomber before he managed to carry out an attack on a police compound in the eastern Paktika province.

In a statement, the NDS identified the bomber as Abdul Bari son of Akhtar Gul, saying he was arrested during an operation in the Sharana city (the provincial capital).

The captured rebel was tasked by the commander of Taliban insurgents Malangiar to conduct terrorist activity in the district.

“The insurgent has confessed he received a two-month training in Wana of South Waziristan in Pakistan to conduct terrorist activity on police headquarter in the province,” the statement said.

The Taliban group has not commented regarding the report.

Both the Taliban insurgents and Haqqani terrorist network are operating in some districts of the province.

Afghan officials have long been criticizing Pakistan for allowing the militant groups to use its soil for planning and coordinating attacks in Afghanistan.

The Afghan officials are saying that the leadership councils of both the Taliban and the notorious Haqqani terrorist network are based in Peshawar and Quetta cities of Pakistan.

Vice President Sarwar Danesh said earlier September the recent attacks in Kabul by the Taliban group and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were organized inside Pakistan.