NDS arrests Taliban commander in Kabul

AT-KABUL: The National Directorate of Security (NDS) on Tuesday said that a Taliban commander heading a militant group of 20 rebels has been detained in Kabul, the capital city.

According to a statement issued by NDS, the Taliban commander, Abdur Rahim, aka Maiwand was taken into custody in the fifth police district of Kabul city.

The commander was responsible for organizing, and plotting terrorist attacks as per directions of Taliban’s Quetta Shura, and he was also involved in a number of terrorists, and destructive activities in central Uruzgan province.

According to the statement, the arrested commander of insurgent group recently entered to Kabul as directed by the Taliban leadership in a bid to conduct terrorist attacks in the capital city during Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.