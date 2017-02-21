NDS arrests two terrorists in Laghman

AT-Kabul: The National Directorate of Security (NDS) on Tuesday said that its operatives arrested two terrorists who planned to conduct terrorist activities in Mahtram city, the provincial capital of the eastern province of Laghman, said a statement issued by NDS.

The captured people identified as Rafai-U-Allah and Baberzai who confessed during primary investigation that they have been tasked by Taliban commander Mullah Nomyali to conduct subversive activity in Mehtarlam city, added the statement.

The spy agency operatives succeeded to prevent terrorist attacks in the province by arresting the terrorists, which would cause killing and wounding of innocent people in Mehtaralm city, noted the statement.

“They confessed that they killed an innocent shopkeeper in the city.”