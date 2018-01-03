NDS detains 13 Daesh militants ‘plotting big attacks’ in Kabul

AT-KABUL: The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said on Wednesday that its operatives have detained 13 loyalists terrorist of Daesh (Islamic State), who were attempting to plot big attacks in Kabul, the capital city.

“A vast Daesh Network, having internal and external links, has been arrested by intelligence operatives,” NDS said in a statement.

Foreigners were also among 13 Daesh detainees, the statement said, adding, they (Daesh militants) planned to conduct a series of big attacks in Kabul city, but were detained before to reach their evil designs.

The terrorist network was active in transferring suicide attackers in Kabul alongside providing facilities to them (terrorists), the statement added.

Based on report, last year (2017) 63 suicide attacks occurred in Afghanistan, in which 48 of them claimed by Taliban insurgents, and 15 others by Daesh terrorists. The civilians, especially, the Kabul residents paid a high price for these attacks. The latest Daesh attack on Tayban culture center in Kabul, martyred over 40, while wounded 84.