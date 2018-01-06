NDS detains gang of kidnappers in Kabul

AT News Report-KABUL: The National Directorate of Security (NDS) operatives in a raid have arrested a group of kidnappers in Police District-13 of Kabul city, in which two hostages were also set free.

A gang of four kidnappers has been detained in Kabul, NDS said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement said the operation was carried out in Kabul’s PD13 and two abducted persons were also freed as a result of raid.

The group was involved in kidnapping of businessmen in Kabul. Recently, Abdul Qadir and Rahmatullah from Kabul PD13 were kidnapped by the group.

The kidnappers have confessed to their crimes of kidnapping the two businessmen for ransom and kept them in hostage for at least ten days.