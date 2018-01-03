NDS hits back at ousted Balkh governor’s ‘irresponsible accusations’

AT-KABUL: The National Directorate of Security (NDS) on Wednesday reacted to the recent accusations leveled by ousted Governor Atta Mohammad Noor and slammed him for making attempts to destabilize northern Balkh province.

The powerful intelligence agency came hard over Noor’s irresponsible allegations that the intelligence service of the country has been used in fomenting insecurity in the Northern Province.

In a statement, the NDS termed ‘irresponsible’ all the baseless accusations leveled by the ex-governor at a gathering in Mazar-i-Sharif on Tuesday.

The statement said such irresponsible accusations could not help the country and its people in the ongoing fight against terrorist outfits.

Rejecting Noor’s allegations, it added a guesthouse in the 15th street of the Wazir Akbar Khan diplomatic district here in Kabul, belonged to the new governor of Balkh and its security was assigned to NDS.

“We hope the honest people of Afghanistan are aware of the reality and Noor’s non-stop tirade against government institutions and attempts damage their image,” NDS noted.

The former governor recently claimed the National Security Council and NDS were involved in equipping certain people to disrupt the security of Balkh province, adding the NDS ran a guesthouse where individuals were brought from Balkh, Samangan and other northern provinces and provided them weapons for the sole purpose to disrupt security situation in their respective provinces.

President Ashraf Ghani recently accepted Noor’s resignation and announced Eng. Dawood as governor to Balkh province. However, Dawood has not yet formally taken charge of his office.