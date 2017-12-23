NDS kills Taliban’s IED expert famous as Osama

AT News Report-KABUL: A notorious Taliban’s militant and explosives expert has been killed during an operation carried out by the National Directorate of Security (NDS) operatives in eastern Nangarhar province.

A statement issued by the provincial government media office, said the Taliban explosives expert, known as Osama was killed during a night raid on Friday.

According to the statement the operation was carried out in Surkh Rod district where another insurgent of the group was also arrested and a rifle seized.

In the meantime, the provincial government said at least three Taliban militants hailing from Pakistan have been also killed in a US drone strike conducted in Ghani Khel district.

In a separate operation, the Afghan security forces have arrested four suspects on alleged connections with the terror groups, the statement added.

However, Taliban or any other militant group has yet to comment into the matter.