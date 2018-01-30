NDS prevents three “big attacks” in Kabul

AT-KABUL: The intelligence agency said it discovered a center of the terrorists in Kabul city, where terrorists organized and planned their attacks against the people of capital.

A source of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), told Radio Azadi that a large amount of weapons, rocket launchers and suicide vests were found in the center.

“Monday’s attack on the army battalion was organized in that center,” the source said, asking not to be named.

He said that terrorists planned to carry out three “big attacks” within two weeks in different parts of Kabul, adding that evidences found in the terrorist center showed their plans.

Kabul was the scene of three big attacks in a single week. Last Saturday night, a group of armed men attacks the foreigners-frequented Intercontinental hotel, killing at least 22 people, 14 of them foreigners. Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Wednesday, gunmen the Save the Children, office in Jalalabad city of the eastern province of Nangarhar in which five people were killed and 26 more injured. Taliban said they had hand in the attack too.

On Monday, five armed men attacked an army battalion close to a military academy in the west of the capital. Eleven soldiers were killed and 16 injured. The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the army base attack.

People in Kabul are worried about their safety after the series of bombings that has made the city quiet as people prefer not to go to the downtown.