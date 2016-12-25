NDS rescues student from kidnappers in Laghman

AT-KABUL: The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said Sunday its operatives had rescued a university student from abductors in eastern Laghman province.

In a statement, the NDS said that the kidnappers Abdul Haq and Gul Saht were arrested during an operation in the province.

“The captured rebel kidnapped the boy from Kabul-Nangarhar highway few days ago and he was rescued from abductors earlier morning,” the statement said.

It added the boy has been identified as Abdul Ali son of Muhammad Nabi.

“The terrorist have confessed that they kept him in Tor Ghar mountain areas and demanding 600 thousand Afghanis for his release from his family,” the statement noted.

It furthered that the alleged kidnapper is under investigation to find clues to his accomplices in the crime.

The capital is inundated with organized criminal gangs who stage kidnappings for ransom, often targeting foreigners and wealthy civilians, and sometimes handing them over to armed groups.

In June, nearly 200 people were kidnapped by Taliban fighters in northeastern province of Kunduz, police said. The majorities were released but the fighters killed several people and kept around 20 hostage.