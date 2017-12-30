New agreement signed to support elections

AT News Report-KABUL: The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is pleased to announce that at the second project board meeting to support parliamentary elections, a new agreement was signed to enable enhanced contributions to the voter registration budget.

According to a statement issued by UNAMA, donors pledged to fund up to 90 percent of the US$28.4 million voter registration budget, in addition to pledging ongoing assistance to the Independent Election Commission (IEC) and the Electoral Complaints Commission (ECC).

“This is an important step forward in the electoral process, and will allow the organization of elections to move from planning to implementation,” said Scott Smith, head of UNAMA’s political section, noting that UNAMA has pledged the international community’s support as a partner throughout Afghanistan’s electoral preparations.

Under Resolution 2344 (2017), the Security Council requested UNAMA to support Afghan authorities in the organization of elections, and to strengthen the integrity, sustainability and inclusiveness of the electoral process.

UNAMA remains committed to working with Afghan institutions as they implement reforms to enhance transparency and build trust in Afghanistan’s democratic processes. Stressing recent progress by the IEC in reaching out to political actors, Smith called for political actors to cooperate with the electoral management bodies.

“All Afghans have a stake in successful elections, no matter who wins,” he said. “The IEC has demonstrated that it can respond to constructive criticism but it also needs the support of stakeholders.”

The second Project Board meeting follows the first meeting on 4 October 2017, where UNAMA, along with the IEC and the ECC, signed a project document providing the legal and financial framework allowing the UN and donors to support and strengthen Afghanistan’s electoral institutions and operations.