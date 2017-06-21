New commissioners Introduced for ICCSAR

‘8,000 new posts approved for teachers’

By Farhad Naibkhel-KBAUL: President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday introduced the new commissioners for the Independent Commission for Civil Services and Administrative Reform (ICCSAR), saying that the culture of nepotism “must be changed to a transparent serving culture in administrations”.

Nine new commissioners mostly having PhDs and master degrees were introduced to the ICCSAR to boost up transparency in administration across the country.

“We must trust the commission and pave the ground for a prosperous and stable Afghanistan,” the president said.

He added that everyone must be hired and fired through a transparent process in organs across the country.

While urging the new commissioner to remain committed for Afghanistan, said that culture of nepotism and force hiring must be changed to the culture of transparently service throughout the country.

He insisted that I will stand against force, no one has the right to interference in hiring and firing.

There is need for administrative recruitment reforms so that our youth can join the government based on their talent and education, he noted.

Pointing to introduction of new commissioners for ICCSAR, President Ghani said that he wants to share his workload and increase capacity within government institutions

The Independent Commission for Civil Service and Administrative Reform is not a place for conspiracy and wrong thoughts

Likewise, President Ghani said: “I just approved 8,000 new posts for teachers yesterday.”

He said that these new post will be included in the second round of fiscal budget.

He emphasized that these 8000 posts must be filled through a transparent process across the country.

He also said that 5,000 new posts will be created for the Independent Election Commission (IEC).