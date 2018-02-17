New police recruitments, merit-based; Minister

AT News Report-KABUL: The new deployments in the police squads across different districts of Kabul province have been performed after merit-based, transparent and unbiased process.

It said Saturday that the new employees passed exams and interviews to put an end to the political pressures. And these employees passed the tests.

Nosrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the ministry said that the capital’s police districts were “dependent” to powerful individuals. “We broke this method and people will see wide changes in the security sectors,” he said.

More than 400 people were interviewed last week to become heads for 16 police districts. The new heads of police districts would have three to six months to bring changes in their respective areas and show their capabilities.

Security experts blame the testing process as not transparent, saying that work experience was ignored in the process.

“The process is still going ahead based on the relationships. Let’s see if changes come in the situation after the new employments because I am sure that relationships are still dominant on the process,” said Abdul Hakim Karokhel, a security analyst.

Meanwhile, those who were interviewed were unhappy about the process. “I was topped in the test and was called to occupy my post. But when I went, I saw another person was appointed,” said Ahmad Wali. He added that the beginning of the test process was “okay”, but the ending was overshadowed by personal relationships.